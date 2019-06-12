Keaton Christian Sorey August 23, 1992 - June 7, 2019 San Diego Keaton Christian Sorey, 26, passed away unexpectedly at his home in San Diego on June 7, 2019. Born in Palatine, IL, he was the beloved son of Debra Lynne Sorey and Michael Keaton Sorey. Keaton was a 2010 graduate of Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix. In 2013, he graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in Health Science Public Policy. Keaton was passionate about nonprofit work and worked for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego since 2014, most recently serving as their database manager. In college, he was employed at Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. Keaton was a sensitive soul, known for his keen analytical mind, wicked sense of humor and quick wit. He was an avid equestrian, riding from age six through high school; he also enjoyed playing competitive paintball and surfing. He had a love for animals, music and movies. Keaton was loved and will be dearly missed and not forgotten by his many family members and friends. Although his life was short, he lived it passionately and enjoyed making others laugh as well as sharing in their happiness. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary