Keaton Christian Sorey
1992 - 2019
In memory of Keaton Christian Sorey.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 6, 2020
Keaton
You are thought of often! Thank you for the memories you gave.

Glad we were able to speak one last time. Too bad I wasnt able to see you one last time when I was in town.
You being so stand up wouldnt call off or leave your job early. Such dedication!

I wish I could call you or send you a thinking of you card or something.

Knowing you since you were a boy; the achievements you made- made me feel so blessed knowing you. I could not love you anymore if you were my own son. So I can only imagine how your parents must have felt!

Until we are reunited... love & miss you bunches

Xoxoxo
Belinda Sobucki
Friend
July 3, 2019
I met him in San Diego last summer on a hot June day. We would talk on social media all the time since I live in orange county. He was one of the nicest guys I have ever met. He was genuine and I always enjoyed seeing him smile. I am going to miss him. He truly was one of a kind. Sending Prayers.

Keaton, thanks for being an amazing friend when I needed one.
The Girl with the Red Purse
June 21, 2019
Keaton I always love talking with you. I have fond memories of you. I wished I could have seen you when I was out there.
You know how much love I always will have for you!

I will try my best to watch over your mom she is a great friend of mine.
My heart is aching for your loss & the pain of not seeing my handsome Keaton anymore until we are reunited in eternal life.

May the perpetual light shine brightly upon y'all always my friend and my son.

Again I love you so much & my heart aches for you and your parents
B Sonucki
June 18, 2019
Mike and Deb, so very sorry for your loss. Prayers and blessings headed your way.

Mike T.
June 15, 2019
I worked with Keaton's mother, Deb, at The San Diego Foundation and she always spoke so proudly about her son. Keaton was loved for sure. Deb, I am so sorry for your loss.
Adrienne
June 13, 2019
I have a sweet memory of Keaton who lived with his mom (my good friend and neighbor) when he first arrived in San Diego. Living at the beach, of course, he had to try his hand at surfing. And of course, he had to be cool and walk to the beach barefooted with surfboard on his head. I snagged him walking home one very hot day (barefoot and board on head) and asked him to help me with something. What I didn't know was that the bottom of his feet were burnt to a crisp and he could barley walk at that point. Yet, he gladly jumped in to help me without a complaint. That's the kind of kid he was....Dear Keaton, RIP.
Kim&Walt
June 13, 2019
Our condolences to the Sorey Family from the Michon Family.
Steven Michon
June 13, 2019

I am truly sorry for your loss. Death brings us so much suffering. May knowing that God holds each tear close to him remind you that he cares.
(1Peter 5:6,7)
June 12, 2019
Your smile. Your laugh. The never ending game if It.There are so many wonderful things about you Keaton.These three things I will hold onto and cherish always.You will always be our special package.Love Aunt Kim Uncle Tim Alec Kyle and Josh
June 12, 2019
My condolences to Keaton's family. I worked with him at RMH and during that time we got close. I have many fond memories of him and am so sad to hear he has passed unexpectedly. He will be missed.
Jaime Groth
June 12, 2019
I am sorry for your loss.
Hani A.
