Keith W. Edleman January 18, 1948 - May 28, 2020 VISTA Keith W. Edleman passed away May 28, 2020, at the age of 72, at his home in Vista.Keith was a 1966 graduate of Vista High School and a Navy Veteran.After retiring from Miyachi Unitek as Director of International Sales, Keith became very involved with Love on a Leash, therapy dogs. Survived by life partner, Marianne Lacey, sister, Kathy Hughes, brother-in-law, Billy Hughes, brother, Scott Edleman, great-niece, Torrie Cook.Due to Covid-19, memorial arrangements are pending.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.