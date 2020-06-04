Keith W. Edleman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith W. Edleman January 18, 1948 - May 28, 2020 VISTA Keith W. Edleman passed away May 28, 2020, at the age of 72, at his home in Vista.Keith was a 1966 graduate of Vista High School and a Navy Veteran.After retiring from Miyachi Unitek as Director of International Sales, Keith became very involved with Love on a Leash, therapy dogs. Survived by life partner, Marianne Lacey, sister, Kathy Hughes, brother-in-law, Billy Hughes, brother, Scott Edleman, great-niece, Torrie Cook.Due to Covid-19, memorial arrangements are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved