Ken Hinckley July 24, 1940 - February 14, 2019 San Diego Ken Hinckley passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, after a brief illness at the age of 78.He was born on July 24, 1940, in Ayer, Massachusetts, and served in the U.S. Navy. After he was honorably discharged in 1964, he began to build his business in the plastics industry. Ken decided to follow his dream and move to Southern California. Here, he developed and built San Diego Plastics, Inc. Ken was held in high esteem and is remembered as a loving, caring and kind boss.After a period in time, Ken left California and retired. He then returned on May 1, 1998, and rebuilt his company, which is today, one of the leading distributors in the plastic industry.Ken was a devoted and loving husband to Shirley A. Hinckley, with whom he enjoyed cooking, traveling, gardening, their pets, many great movies, and having many, many friends. He is also survived by his five adult children, John P. Hinckley, Kelly A. Sampson, Laura A. Falconer, Michelle A. Vella, and Mathew D. Hinckley.Ken was fun loving, kind, diligent, generous and loved every day to the fullest. He would always sign off with a wink, a smile, and a see yah........... Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019