Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Cates Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth E. Cates

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenneth E. Cates 1929 - 2019 SAN DIEGO Kenneth E. Cates passed away on March 7, 2019. Ken was born in 1929 in New Jersey and lived much of his life in California, having moved to Pasadena, CA in June of 1945. His cause of death was listed as "extreme satisfaction". Ken attended Carson Long Institute in New Bloomfield, PA, Pasadena H. S., Pasadena Junior College and U. C. L. A. for his B. S. and Master degrees. He took additional graduate work at U. S. C., L. A. S. U. and had completed his course work for a doctorate at U. S. I. U. He started his career in education as a teacher, coach and counselor at El Rancho H. S. in the Whittier H. S. District in 1954. Moving to Del Mar in 1962, he coached, taught and counseled at Monte Vista H. S. in the Grossmont Union H. S. district. He left in 1980 to work as a community counselor at the Esquela Laguna Verde in Veracruz, Mexico. Ken returned to the Grossmont H. S. District then bidding his farewell in 1983 to move to the Big Island of Hawaii.In July 1972, Ken had been involved in an automobile fire and was burned over 40% of his body. He took all of this as an interruption in his life to be dealt with forthwith and 10 years after his accident, Ken crossed the finish line at Ironman Hawaii second in his age group. He went on to train and complete four more Hawaiian Ironman races, finishing third in his age group of 33 men in 1986. Ken then took up paddling and raced outrigger canoes in Kona and on all of the other Hawaiian Islands for the next nine years. He often stated that he was privileged and blessed for this experience. Perhaps the highpoint of his paddling life was the two times he and his crew paddled in the Molokai Honolulu race the crown jewel of canoe racing. While in Kona, Ken wrote a weekly column for the West Hawaii Today newspaper, commenting on triathlons and outrigger canoe paddling with the occasional bit of political satire worked in. Meanwhile his wife Lark had become a sculptor of note on the Big Island and in the state of Hawaii. Ken became her partner and assumed business managing duties. Ken and Lark worked to place five life size sculptures at the Kona Airport, Lark having won a competition to secure the commission. Next they designed, sculpted and produced the Dr. Seuss National Sculpture Garden in Springfield, MA - a task that took them over six years. Ken and Lark returned to the mainland in late 1997, landing first in Pt. Loma then moving to Rancho Santa Fe in 2001. Ken leaves his wife of 42 years, Lark, sons, Dr. Mike Cates and wife, Jerry of Albuquerque, N. M., Brian Cates and wife, Jenn of Carlsbad, CA and Tom Gruidl and wife, Dana of Oak Island, N.C. along with grandchildren, Pat, Colin, Hanna, Conrad and Flynn and two great-granddaughters. Ken was never a man to live in the past. He was eager to drink deeply of life, to make something of every day and always said, "make em count". His survivors feel he did just that. My husband, Ken Cates wrote the above obituary over 10 years ago. As obituaries go it is a good and accurate one, but I as his wife, feel that more needs to be said about this gentle loving man that graced my life for so many years. I was 23 when I came across Ken's ad in the personals of this paper, Ken was 47, somehow against all the odds we met, fell in love and became each other's best friend. How different my life would have been if we had not found each other, how lacking in color, depth and richness for you were a man who lived fully and fearlessly.Joined at the hip, as you use to say, you shared the passions of your life with me, your love of music, the ocean, travel, even vanilla ice-cream. Remember that time when you broke your personal best and gleefully consumed 10 scoops in one sitting? You were so proud, and oh, how you loved your sons. You were honest, strong, smart, compassionate, loyal, and you had a wonderful sense of humor. When we met, you were just taking the first tentative steps towards recovering from an accident that would have claimed the life of most people but not you. For the next 33 years I proudly cheered you on as you crossed countless finish lines; 10K's, marathons, bike races, the Ironman, outrigger canoe races and at 80 the Alcatraz Shark Fest. But it was your final race, the one completed on a peaceful Thursday afternoon at home, that stands out from all of the others. It was just you and I, as you fought to cross that final finish line. I held you and told you, you can do this, we will do this together just like we have done so many times before and we did.It was an honor and a privilege to be by your side as you took that final breath. It has been a long and joy filled journey that you and I have shared, we lived it well my love. Thank you my gentle loving man, thank you. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.