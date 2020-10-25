1/1
Kenneth Ernest Root
Kenneth Ernest Root
April 20, 1922 - September 6, 2020
Lakewood, Colorado
April 20, 1922 - September 6, 2020Kenneth was born in Bolivar, New York. He served in the US Air Force stationed in England during World War II. He met Dorothy and they enjoyed over 70 years of marriage. He worked for Burroughs corporation for over 33 years, retired and relocated to Rancho Bernardo in 1982. They purchased one of the first Mailboxes Etc. located in RB. They were Padres season ticket holders for many years and enjoyed tailgating with groups of friends. They enjoyed hiking in the Anza Borrego desert, road trips, and volunteering with the Lions club and volunteer San Diego police patrol in RB. Kenneth is survived by his daughter Lorrie, sons: Terry (Linda), Ken Jr (Lynda),grandsons: Brandon (Kristen), and Jason (Karen) and great grandchildren: Eleanor, Madelyn, and Carter.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
