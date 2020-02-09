Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Charlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth James Charlton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth James Charlton Obituary
Kenneth James Charlton February 22, 1968 - January 21, 2020 Tempe, Arizona Our beloved Kenneth, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was 51 years old when he went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by family. Kenneth was born on February 22, 1968 in Orland Park, Illinois, to Thomas and Judy (Nobbe) Charlton. He was the youngest of six children. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father Thomas and eldest brother Thomas. He is survived by his mother Judy, his siblings Daniel, Steven, Ginene and Patrick. He was the loving father of his only surviving son Cory. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on March 7, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 625 South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach, California 92075.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -