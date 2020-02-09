|
|
Kenneth James Charlton February 22, 1968 - January 21, 2020 Tempe, Arizona Our beloved Kenneth, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was 51 years old when he went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by family. Kenneth was born on February 22, 1968 in Orland Park, Illinois, to Thomas and Judy (Nobbe) Charlton. He was the youngest of six children. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father Thomas and eldest brother Thomas. He is survived by his mother Judy, his siblings Daniel, Steven, Ginene and Patrick. He was the loving father of his only surviving son Cory. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on March 7, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 625 South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach, California 92075.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020