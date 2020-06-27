Ken Tagami and I became close friends when we attended Clairemont High School. We spent many happy hours singing and playing folk music together. Ken and I loved the music of the Kingston Trio and we even performed at several events. Ken had an energy and enthusiasm for life that was contagious. We practiced and performed many songs, including "The New Frontier." This song symbolized the spirit of the time and our optimism for a brighter future. Although Ken and I lost touch after graduation from high school, I have thought of him often. His love of life and music certainly enriched my life.

David Warren