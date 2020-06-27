Kenneth Kazuo Tagami Jr.
1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Kenneth Kazuo Tagami Jr..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 03:00 PM
South Clairemont Recreation Center
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 5, 2019
I have known Ken since Marston. Loss of a great human being.
Paul Wittmann
July 4, 2019
Ken Tagami and I became close friends when we attended Clairemont High School. We spent many happy hours singing and playing folk music together. Ken and I loved the music of the Kingston Trio and we even performed at several events. Ken had an energy and enthusiasm for life that was contagious. We practiced and performed many songs, including "The New Frontier." This song symbolized the spirit of the time and our optimism for a brighter future. Although Ken and I lost touch after graduation from high school, I have thought of him often. His love of life and music certainly enriched my life.
David Warren
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved