1970 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenneth Knox Bowman, Jr. August 27, 1970 - April 26, 2018 San Diego Today, April 26th, marks the one year anniversary of the day the world lost a beautiful soul....Kenneth Knox Bowman Jr.To all that knew him, I hope you can understand the depth of this loss and forgive me for the delay in making this announcement. It had taken a year for the realization that this really was not just a bad dream that one could wake from.Kenneth Knox Bowman Jr., "Ken", PGA Golf Instructor, a man of his faith, Navy Veteran, fianc, life partner, friend, adventurer, protector, brother, Godfather, and cousin, passed away at the home he shared with his fiance and life partner, Lisa King. Ken went the way HE wanted to go...in the arms of his Lisa. He was 47 years old.Kenneth had a tremendous zest for life and played hard. Born in East Point, Georgia to Kenneth Knox Bowman and Martha (Beth) Earnest, and raised in a military family, his childhood was spent in various parts of the U.S and in Kitzingen, Germany. The family settled in Colorado Springs, CO. Joined the Navy in 1988, and served our country in the Persian Gulf war aboard the carrier USS Nimitz. He was an F-14 maintenance technician and responsible for the safety checks and launching of the F-14 fighter jets; think "Top Gun."After the Navy, he went into Retail Management at Sun Diego, Polar Golf, and Golf Mart. He pursued his passion for golf and became a PGA Professional Golf Instructor in 2002. He began his teaching career at Sun Valley Golf Course in La Mesa and was instrumental in developing the Junior Golf Program which put out some of the top San Diego Junior Golfers, who later went onto successful high school and collegiate golf careers. He was the Assistant Pro at San Diego Country Club and later moved onto Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. Ken left San Diego in 2011 to live and teach at Colorado Springs Country Club. He returned to San Diego in 2014. He took some time away from golf and recently had started his Masters Certification with the PGA. He was looking forward to teaching again, especially to junior golfers who wanted to learn the game of golf. He still had so much to accomplish. Ken impacted so many people in their lives and their golf games. His gift of golf and friendship is surely missed by many. Kenneth truly was a "man's man." He traveled the world twice as he would say. Kenneth's passion for NASCAR, NHRA and Formula racing was undeniable, loved the finer things in life, lived well. Generous, a Southern Gentleman, a laugh you could feel, a gentle soul and a lover of all animals. You were blessed if you could call him "friend." He leaves behind his fiance and life partner, Lisa King; beloved cat, Amy; mother, Beth Bowman; father, Kenneth Knox Bowman, sister, Tammy Bowman; step-siblings, Amanda, and Jenny, and the many people who knew and loved him.Kenneth...He was my North, my South, my East and West. My working week and my Sunday rest. My noon, my midnight,my talk, my song. We truly were each other's everything. Vaye con Dios mi amour... I will meet you on the other side my Love in another time and in another place. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries