Kenneth L. Pete' Peeters February 15, 1928 - April 4, 2019 San Diego Kenneth L. Peeters (Pete) passed away at 91 years old in his La Mesa home after a sudden illness on April 4, 2019. He was born in San Pedro, California, to Elsie and Frank Peeters. He spent his childhood in San Bernardino with his parents and older brother Louis. His career was in the San Diego school system as a track coach, counselor and vice principal. His loves in life included his family and dear lifelong friends. He enjoyed sports, fishing, camping and traveling with friends and family, and gardening at his home. He was an avid reader and enjoyed his weekly visits to the La Mesa Library for his next round of books. He is survived by his wife, Janet,and two daughters: Connie and Dawn; 5 grandchildren: Kristy, Robert, Lindsey, Jenny, and Jonathon; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Rick, parents Elsie and Frank, and brother Louis. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His interment will be at a private family ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery. Donations in his name can be sent to the La Mesa Library or San Diego Zoo.