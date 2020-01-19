|
Kenneth Randall Woodard San Diego It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Randall Woodard of San Diego, California. Sadness because we will miss his spirit, his sense of humour, his kindness, his caring for others, and his wonderful stories. Yet joy and gratitude because he lived 98 1/2 years of an exemplary and wonderful life. We were all enriched by his having been with us for so long. A California boy to the core, Ken was born in Los Angeles, California, and lived in Long Beach, San Francisco, Manhattan Beach, Palmdale and Granada Hills before settling his family in San Diego in 1959. His family survived the Long Beach earthquake of 1933. Ken was a direct descendant of the Denison family (the Denison Homestead Museum is in Mystic, Connecticut). Ken served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II as a Flight Engineer for B-17 and B-29 squadrons. While working for United Airlines, Ken met his future wife, Miriam Eloise Thompson (1925-2018), a TWA stewardess, on an overnight flight from New York City to San Francisco. In 1951, Ken went to work as a Field Service Representative for Allison, the jet engine division of General Motors. In 1957, Ken was on the first C-130 ever built, on its inaugural trip to Europe to lure potential buyers. Ken also travelled to Japan and Hong Kong on the job, and he also served long-term assignments in the Philippines, Iran and Vietnam. Ken was a great body surfer and taught his children to love the beach and play tennis. He was a dog lover and the Woodard house was rarely without a canine companion. He could fix anything around the house, garage or garden. Ken was an avid golfer and active as a Little League basebalI coach. In retirement Ken became a proud sailboat owner and loved sailing to Catalina to spend idyllic summers there with his children and grandchildren. Ken is survived by his children, Jim (Sophie), Janice (Alexander), and John (son Mark having predeceased his parents), as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ken will be missed by all who knew him! June 14, 1921 - January 8, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020