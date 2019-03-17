Kenneth Raymond Larsen October 19, 1944 - March 8, 2019 San Diego Ken Larsen was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on October 19, 1944. He was the son of Raymond Larsen and the late Doris Walters Larsen. His family moved to California in 1953 when he was 9.He was an avid sports fan all his life. Ken was a baseball star at Clairemont High School where set many records. He also played for San Diego City College. He received his BA degree from San Diego State in 1967 where he met his beloved wife of 51 years, Coralie (Bumgardner) on a blind date when they were seniors. They have three children, Eric Kenneth, Sharon Coralie (deceased), Anne Marie (Rebecca), two grandchildren Casey Anne and Connor Michael. He is also survived by his father Raymond, a brother Dennis (Jonnie Sue) and many nieces and nephews. After serving in the United States Air Force, Ken owned several children's shoe stores and later was a manager for J.C. Penney's for 22 years. Another of his passions was music, where he sang in several church choirs over the years with his wonderful bass voice. He last sang with the Worship Team at Trinity Baptist Church in Poway. His children and his grandchildren brought such joy to his life. They spent many hours at the Zoo and Disneyland. He especially loved playing UNO with his granddaughter. After a long battle with a rare muscle disease, Kenny died at his home of natural causes. Services have already been held. Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery at a later date with full military honors. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary