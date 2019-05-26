Kenneth W. Durst January 19, 1933 - May 8, 2019 Carlsbad Ken Durst, born 1-19-1933, grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. Events that shaped his life for sure, Ken was not old enough to serve in the war. He contributed in San Antonio, Texas, during this time as a Junior Yank of America as a Bugler and their Captain. Following Ken's 1951 stint as class president of Brackenridge HS in San Antonio were several years studying mechanical engineering at Texas A&M. Ken lived on a tight budget delivering newspapers with wife JoeAnn and children Cindy and Rick to support while attending classes at A&M. Ken made a course change when a West Coast aircraft company made a recruiting trip through Dallas and lured him to California. Soon Ken began working at Rohr Aircraft in Chula Vista. This began a 33-year work relationship and added two more kids, Randy and Dan. Following his first marriage, Ken married Patricia to whom he would be wed for nearly 50 years. This added daughters Laurie and Dianne to his blended family. Ken's passion for leadership fueled his rise in aerospace through many career highlights with Rohr. Retiring in 1988 from aerospace created time for Ken and Pat to travel by cruise ship, tour bus, and car to many adventures. Ken passed away on May 8, 2019. Ken Durst leaves behind wife Pat, children Cindy, Rick, Laurie, Randy, Dan, and Dianne. As well as 8 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids. Services will be 5-28-19 at 12 noon at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019