Kerry N. Kostich November 17, 1950 - February 15, 2019 Irvine Kerry Kostich passed away February 15 at UCI Medical Center from complications of leukemia at age 68. His wife Linda, daughters Kristen and Heather, brothers Daniel, John, and sister Peggy by his side. Preceded in death by his father Robert Kostich, mother Betty Avery, stepmom Ethel Kostich, brothers Robbie Kostich, Jim McClenaghan, and sister Sandra Smith. A California native born in Oceanside, California, and later living in Dana Point, his greatest pleasures were his 4 grandkids, gardening, running and the beach. No formal services. A memorial will be held March 9. Contact [email protected] for details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019