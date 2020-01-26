|
|
Kevin Charles Wilson La Mesa Kevin Charles Wilson was suddenly and tragically taken from this world while doing what he loved - cycling. His passion for travel and sense of adventure was only rivaled by the love he had for his wife. Kevin was a native San Diegan and alumni of Grossmont High School and SDSU. He spent the past 25 years as a letter carrier at Andrew Jackson Post Office, where he touched the lives of many customers and co-workers alike. Kevin's kind, sweet nature, and quick wit will be missed beyond words.Kevin is survived by his wife, Nancy Cavanaugh-Wilson of La Mesa, and his mother, Pearl Ellis (Art) of Ramona.A viewing will be held from 4 PM to 8 PM at Featheringill Mortuary, on Monday, January 27th. August 4, 1963 - January 20, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020