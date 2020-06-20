Kevin Dean Comstock
Kevin Dean Comstock February 17, 1955 - June 11, 2020 San Diego It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kevin Dean Comstock. Kevin was born on February 17, 1955 and passed away on June 11, 2020, he was 65 years old. He was born in Michigan and raised in San Diego by his parents, Robert and Margaret and is survived by his three children, Justin, Julie, and Tiffany. He had three grandsons, Evan, Diego, and River and is also survived by his four sisters, Carolyn, Colleen, Kathy and Nancy along with many cousins and nephews. He graduated from Kearny High School and primarily worked as a plumber. He was a kind and caring man who was well-liked by everyone he encountered and will be greatly missed. A Viewing and a Celebration of Life are being organized in his honor.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
