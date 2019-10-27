|
Kevin Jason Drilling June 21, 1977 - October 13, 2019 San Diego Kevin Jason Drilling, 42, of San Diego, passed away on October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and lifelong friends. He is survived by his wife Madonna; his mother Margy, his father and stepmother Greg and Pam; his siblings Eric and wife Carolina, and Kristy and husband Patrick; and his nieces Madison, Isabel and Ana, who he adored. Kevin was a 4th generation San Diegan and grew up in Ramona. He graduated from RHS in 1995. After high school, Kevin enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve and was stationed at Camp Pendleton with Eric in Alpha Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. Kevin was affectionately referred to as "little Drill" during his service. Kevin served his country while attending college and received an honorable discharge in 2004. He earned an engineering degree from Cal State Northridge and worked as a Civil Engineer in Utilities. Kevin enjoyed mountain biking, rooting for the Padres, and travel adventures with Madonna. His passion for paintball turned into a lifelong love for the game. In the early 2000s, Kevin co-founded and co-captained an amateur paintball team named Velocity. Under his guidance, the team quickly moved to the professional ranks and changed its name to San Diego Ravenous. Once Kevin retired from professional tournament paintball, he continued playing recreationally and mentored players at all skill levels. Kevin was well known in the San Diego paintball community and was viewed as a legend of the game. In recent years, Kevin took up woodworking and quickly became proficient at it, producing stunning pieces of furniture he thoughtfully gave to friends and family members who will treasure them. His friends have organized a free paintball clinic in his honor dubbed "Play Like Kevin" to teach skills for all levels at Velocity Paintball in Ramona on November 23, 2019 at 10am. Proceeds from the clinic will benefit VA hospitals at Kevin's request. Kevin possessed a quick wit, the gift of clever sarcasm and a sense of humor that will be dearly missed. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on November 17, 2019 from 11am to 1:30 pm at the War Memorial Building in Balboa Park located at 3325 Zoo Dr.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019