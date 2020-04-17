|
|
Kevin MacDonald May 22, 1953 - March 27, 2020 Ocean Beach Kevin died suddenly in his home in Ocean Beach, San Diego County, California, on March 27, 2020. His big heart just gave out. He was known as a big and bold character on the docks and in his community. Always available to entertain family and friends on a harbor cruise or an early morning ski on Mission Bay, he never wasted a day. His love for surfing, water and snow skiing and sailing, he settled in Ocean Beach and established his yacht maintenance and sales business. He is survived by his two children, Glen and Marina, their mother America, and his two sisters, Dawn and Diane. Current culture prevents us from having a service at this time but hopefully a celebration of life can occur in the future. Kevin would want you all to remember him with a big smile from his face to yours. On behalf of his family, we thank you for your support and please stay well.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020