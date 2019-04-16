|
Kim M. Bactad May 12, 1961 - April 10, 2019 Alpine, El Cajon Kim served, 1993 - 1998, as former Vice Chairman of the Viejas Tribal Council and many organizations. He was a member of the East County Horse Shoe Club.He is survived by daughter, Cheyenne, with first grandchild on the way; brother, Tim; niece, Kerri Cuero-Carrillo; nephews, Raymond "Bear" Cuero and Ernesto Romero; stepdaughter, Jessica Real, many cousins and great-nieces and nephews, all of AlpineServices Tuesday, April 16th, Viewing 5pm to Rosary 7pm; Wednesday 10am Mass at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on The Viejas Indian Reservation, Alpine, CA. Burial to follow in Church Cemetery. Flowers to Church or El Cajon Mortuary, 684 Mollison Ave., El Cajon, CA,. 619-440-0176, before 3pm on Tuesday.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019