Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Veal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Oddy Veal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Oddy Veal Obituary
Kim Oddy Veal September 28, 1969 - March 30, 2020 New Zealand Kim Oddy Veal passed away from cancer on Monday, March 30, 2020, with her loving husband of 21 years by her side.Kim was born in Oceanside and attended Carlsbad High School. Her career was in the hospitality industry where she and her husband managed hotel properties in New Zealand, Australia and Fiji. Kim had a larger than life personality and a huge heart. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed fishing and traveling. Love for family brought her back to California every year to visit.Kim is survived by her husband, Michael; mother, Judy Quill, and her predeceased husband, Jim Quill; father, Mark Oddy and his wife, Anne; sister, Robin Khayat and her husband, Darius, and their children, Kaitlyn, Carly and Cole, along with a large extended family. Kim was a generous, vivacious and beautiful person who was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -