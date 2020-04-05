|
Kim Oddy Veal September 28, 1969 - March 30, 2020 New Zealand Kim Oddy Veal passed away from cancer on Monday, March 30, 2020, with her loving husband of 21 years by her side.Kim was born in Oceanside and attended Carlsbad High School. Her career was in the hospitality industry where she and her husband managed hotel properties in New Zealand, Australia and Fiji. Kim had a larger than life personality and a huge heart. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed fishing and traveling. Love for family brought her back to California every year to visit.Kim is survived by her husband, Michael; mother, Judy Quill, and her predeceased husband, Jim Quill; father, Mark Oddy and his wife, Anne; sister, Robin Khayat and her husband, Darius, and their children, Kaitlyn, Carly and Cole, along with a large extended family. Kim was a generous, vivacious and beautiful person who was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020