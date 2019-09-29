Home

Kim Steven Holliday

Kim Steven Holliday September 7, 1953 - September 16, 2019 Escondido It is with great sadness that the family of Kim Steven Holliday of Escondido announce that he passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 66. He was riding his Harley with his best friend of more than 50 years. Kim was born September 7, 1953, in Wichita, Kansas, to Gerald and Hazel Holliday. He spent the first couple years of his retirement traveling and visiting family. He is survived by his brothers; Terry, Rex, and Gene; son, Kiel Holliday; daughter, Kiera Sumer; and partner, of 22 years, Melanie Chapman, as well as grandkids; Ethan, Morgan, Conner, Shannon, Nathan, and Savannah, who knew him as Yeh Yeh, Papa, or Majesty.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
