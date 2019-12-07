|
|
Kimberly Brenneman Fichthorn September 9, 1960 - November 23, 2019 Poway Kim Fichthorn passed away on November 23, 2019. She was born in 1960 in the farming community of Willowdell, Ohio, where she was infused with the values of hard work and sacrifice and the importance of faith and family. The first in her family to attend college, she graduated from The Ohio State University in 1983 with an accounting degree. She also assisted a professor in the writing of a textbook on corporate financial reporting. Kim began her career with Price Waterhouse in Columbus, Ohio, and became a CPA. She worked there with Andy Fichthorn, whom she would marry in 1989. They relocated to St. Louis that year, where Kim continued her career with Peabody Coal Company. In 1997 they had twins and Kim became a stay-at-home mother. She managed the household during relocations to San Antonio in 2003 and San Diego in 2004. Kim was a very loving and supportive mother, volunteering in her children's classrooms and involving herself in all of their activities. She pursued the job of raising them with endless determination, devotion and love and considered this to be her greatest accomplishment. Kim battled cancer for many years, but gracefully lived life to the fullest while remaining devoted to her family. She loved the beach, and collected and displayed sea glass, seashells and rocks in the home and garden. Kim loved to spend time with friends and to travel and take cruises, but also made many trips with her family to Ohio so that the children would know their extended family. She lived a wonderful and blessed life that ended way too soon. Kim loved and was loved by all and she will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Kim is survived by her husband, Andy, and their two children, Andrew and Courtney. Also surviving are her parents, Ivan and Harriet Brenneman, aunts Geneva (Rick) Brooks and Barbara Wulber, and her brother Kevin Brenneman. Kim's memorial service will be held at Rancho Bernardo Community Church at 11 am on December 20, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019