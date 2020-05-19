Kimberly M. Broadwell
Kimberly M. Broadwell July 13, 1971 - May 12, 2020 Carlsbad Dr. Kimberly Michele Broadwell, age 48, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2020. A native of New England, Dr. Broadwell received her MS and PhD degrees in Pharmacology/Toxicology from Northeastern University. Kim worked for many Biotech companies on the East and West Coasts. She loved animals and rescued numerous dogs, cats and horses. She was an accomplished equestrian and loved the oceans, at Cape Cod and Carlsbad, her adopted home. Dr. Broadwell is survived by her parents, Roger and Virginia (Ginny) Broadwell, an aunt and four siblings. She is missed dearly by her partner of 19 years, Dr. Barry Bluestein. Donations in her name may be sent to Rancho Coastal Humane Society ,389 Requeza St., Encinitas CA 02024

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 19, 2020.
