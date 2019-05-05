Kimiko Holmes January 20, 1934 - April 16, 2019 San Diego Kimiko Holmes, a longtime leader and advisor in the local Soka Gakkai International (SGI-USA) Buddhist community and an expert in the Japanese art of flower arrangement, died peacefully on April 16 at her home in San Diego. She was 85. Kimiko met Mr. Holly Holmes at Sasebo Naval Base in Japan and they married in October, 1951, moving to San Diego in 1956. She soon became a pioneer member of the SGI Buddhist association and throughout her life joyfully participated in the SGI-USA community, introducing people to Buddhist philosophy, teaching the mantra Nam-myoho-renge-kyo, and giving heartfelt encouragement to those in need. Some of her most treasured memories included over 40 years of activities with the local Ohara School of Ikebana, and volunteering with the culinary staff during SGI President Daisaku Ikeda's visits to California in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Mrs. Holmes is survived by the countless grateful individuals she nurtured through her inspirational example of living with wisdom, courage, and compassion. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019