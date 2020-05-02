Mrs. Holmes, words are powerless to adequately express my gratitude for all that you taught me for more than thirty (30) years. Most importantly, chanting Nam Myoho Renge Kyo (abundantly) to become indestructibly happy and help others do the same. I will never forget you and will always remember our good times together, introducing others to the practice of Nichiren's Buddhism, arranging roses into beautiful bouquets, going out to dinner together or just having tea in your kitchen, listening to your words of wisdom. Life and death are two phases of a continuum; they do not begin at birth nor end at death; they are just a continuous, dynamic process of change with no beginning nor end. We will meet again.

With much Love, Carol

Carol Holladay