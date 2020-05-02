Kimiko Holmes
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Balboa Cremation Services
303 F St.
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 563-8810
Mrs. Holmes, words are powerless to adequately express my gratitude for all that you taught me for more than thirty (30) years. Most importantly, chanting Nam Myoho Renge Kyo (abundantly) to become indestructibly happy and help others do the same. I will never forget you and will always remember our good times together, introducing others to the practice of Nichiren's Buddhism, arranging roses into beautiful bouquets, going out to dinner together or just having tea in your kitchen, listening to your words of wisdom. Life and death are two phases of a continuum; they do not begin at birth nor end at death; they are just a continuous, dynamic process of change with no beginning nor end. We will meet again.
With much Love, Carol
Carol Holladay
Thank you Mrs. Holmes for everything you did for many years to show me and my mother how to overcome any obstacle and lead a truly joyful life. I'm eternally grateful for you and all your actions to create goodness in society. Nam-myoho-renge-kyo.
Craig DeRousse
