Kirk Lanning Wilson
Kirk Lanning Wilson
January 4, 1945 - November 17, 2020 San Diego

Kirk, an area resident since 1985, died of cancer Tuesday.He was an accomplished swimmer, linguist, karate student and entrepreneur. He received a BA at Colorado and MBA at the International School of Foreign Trade. Accomplishments include Cessna sales director, flight instructor, CEO of FanDiego and Scandinavian Marble, and past pres. of Business Networking International.Kirk is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane, his brothers, Craig and Grey, and nephew, Alexander Davenport.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
