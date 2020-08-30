Kris B. Tange

1930 - 2020

Vista

Kristen "Kris" B. Tange, 89, of Vista passed away on February 26, 2020. He is survived by his brother Stephen Tange, daughter Lora Tange, step children Carol Herrera, Dennis Cornett, Wayne Cornett and Denise Cornett. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife Esther Aluni Tange, 2nd wife Mary Castellanos Tange and his son Richard Tange. His wife of 33 years Rose Marie Cornett Tange followed him into eternity on March 31, 2020.A memorial service for both Kris and Rose Marie will be held at San Marcos Lutheran Church to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the church located at 3419 Grand Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078.



