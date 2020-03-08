|
Kristina Watson July 13, 1970 - February 27, 2020 Pacific Beach Kristina Ellen (Worthington) Watson, a bright light and force of nature in the Pacific Beach Community, passed away peacefully on February 27th. Family and friends gathered around her to send her off, knowing their lives were better for having her with them.Kristina was born at Grossmont Hospital to George "Barry" and MaryDell Worthington and grew up in La Mesa. She attended Helix High School where she was very active in ASB and various service organizations, continuing her service to the community and volunteerism throughout her entire life. Kristina went on to receive her Bachelor's degree with a dual major in Social Ecology and Art History from the University of California, Irvine. After working in the field of Property Management in South Mission Beach for several years, Kristina ultimately achieved a Master's degree in Reading and Language Arts from San Diego State University and taught Kindergarten for five years.Kristina married the love of her life, Tom Watson of Pacific Beach, in 1998. Kristina and Tom shared many adventures together and built a beautiful life in PB, where they've raised three wonderful children. Kristina was a cornerstone of her family, both immediate and extended, as well as her community. Over the past two decades, Kristina has been extremely involved with the schools, (Friends of PB Elementary and Friends of PB Secondary Schools), the school music programs, aquatics programs, PYSL Blast Soccer, and the Assembly Committee. In addition, she worked as a real estate agent, was involved in several small business endeavors, and organized a branch of "Moms in Motion" - a running and lifestyle group for women from which so many long-term friendships were built.Kristina was an organized planner and goal setter and decided in her 30s to become a marathon runner. She accomplished her goals and completed dozens of half and full marathons, including the San Diego Rock and Roll Marathon, the (very hilly) Catalina Eco Marathon, and the 33-mile Holcomb Valley Trail Run in the Mountains of Big Bear. She inspired so many to keep running, walking, or being active in some way. Although Kristina had been fighting breast cancer, which eventually became metastatic, for over six years, she stayed actively involved in everything, becoming a founding member of the Pacific Beach Middle School Music Association, organizing fundraisers, attending her children's sporting events and music performances, and making sure everyone around her was always where they were supposed to be. None of this begins to tell the story of the beautiful and bright soul Kristina was, or the numerous lives she touched. She was a unique personality who chose to live loudly, with color and with the perfect shoes for every occasion. She will be missed by so many and celebrated for lifetimes to come! Kristina is survived by her loving husband, Tom, her children, Sean, Kory and Addison, her parents, Barry Worthington and MaryDell Worthington, her sister, KariLyn Merlos (Marcos), mother-in-law, Mary Watson, sister-in-law, Heidi Watson, nieces, Mariana Merlos and Emily Watson, nephew, CJ Watson, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and an army of friends. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Watson, and father-in-law, Charles Watson.A celebration of Kristina's life is planned for Sunday, March 22nd, at 1:00 pm at the Mission Bay Yacht Club (Colorful clothing and flashy, comfortable shoes are encouraged for a festive celebration!) In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pacific Beach Middle School Music Association, the Mission Bay High School Music Program, Prevent Drowning San Diego, or Mission Bay HS Aquatics Program.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020