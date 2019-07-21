Kristine Grace Lloyd 1978 - 2019 San Diego Kristine Grace Lloyd (nee Coleman) of San Diego, California, passed away at home June 28, 2019, two weeks shy of her 41st birthday, surrounded by her husband and family after a devastatingly short battle with lung cancer. Kristine was born and raised in Vestal, NY. She graduated from Vestal High School, class of 1996, and graduated Cum Laude with a degree in physics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, class of 2000.She moved to San Diego in 2001 to help provide childcare for her older brother's family and stayed in San Diego after falling in love with the area. She went into a career in education, working with middle school and high school students, supporting students with various disabilities, and teaching math. She cared deeply about social justice issues in (and out of) the educational context and was highly regarded by her colleagues and students as an excellent and caring teacher. Her family is grateful for the many letters of appreciation they wrote and sent during her life.She met Jack Lloyd and found the love of her life. They married on June 29, 2013, at Cabrillo National Monument and would have celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary the day following her passing. Just over a year after tying the knot, she and Jack welcomed into the world at a planned home birth their much-loved son, Alex Shelley Lloyd. Kristine forged many friendships through her life, including a group of mom friends locally, and several very close, long-term friends.She is survived by her husband, Jack and four-year-old son, Alex; her parents, Kenneth L. and Beth A. Coleman of Chula Vista, CA; her older brother, Kenneth M. Coleman (Beth Ann) of Chula Vista, CA; her older sister, Kari Coleman of Calgary, Canada; her twin sister, Kate Glasser (Adam) of Chicago; her younger brother, Jonathan Coleman (Jamee) of Brick, NJ; four nieces, two nephews, two aunts, one uncle and many cousins; and by her devoted and adoring in-laws, Shelley Lloyd and Bob Webster of San Diego, CA.She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and students.A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, July 5th in Chula Vista, CA. Kristine's remains will be ecologically interred in the vicinity of Joshua Tree National Park a week following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to places close to Kristine's heart: Girls Who Code' (https://girlswhocode.com); Immigrant Justice Now' (https://www.immigrantjusticenow.org/donate); Reality Changers' (https://realitychanger.org/our-story/); ' (https://www.cancer.org); or the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019