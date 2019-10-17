|
Kyle Cearley November 29, 1960 - October 11, 2019 San Diego It was a bitter sweet day, October 11, 2019, when Kyle graduated to heaven; ending a long, painful battle with melanoma. The sadness and emptiness is replaced with the knowledge his suffering is over and he is with his Pop and grandbaby Celeste for all eternity. Kyle was born in Hereford, Texas, November 29, 1960. He is survived by the greatest and proudest accomplishments of his life, daughter Cody Lynn Austin (Kevin); son Chance Wilson Cearley (Kristi); grandchildren, Kylee, Klay, Colby, Corey and Clint Austin, and Cash, Cade and Kasey Cearley. Mother, Norma Conner; father, David Cearley; brother, Rick Cearley (Maray); sister, Lesa Malcot (Michel); sister, Angie Kenney (Joe); brother, Hoot; and sister, Kelly. Numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. Kyle was gifted with a creative vision. He designed and built everything from Hot Rods to custom showers, to jewelry; you imagine it and he could do it. He was a master heavy equipment operator. Kyle came to life on the dance floor, always the ladies' favorite partner, ever the gentleman! His ultimate happy experience was becoming a member of Hanohano Paddling Club. The teamwork, being out on the water, the physical challenge and camaraderie with the men and women of the Club filled his competitive, servant, nurturing heart. They filled him with purpose, passion, love, and respect. Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 11:00am at El Cajon Wesleyan Church, 1500 E. Lexington Avenue.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019