L. Arthur 'Art' Middleton

September 22, 1931 - August 29, 2020

San Diego

Art was born in Oak Park, Illinois, to Lloyd and Winifred Middleton. He spent his early years in Oak Park and then went on to attend college at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. He was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and loved every minute of it.He spent time in the Army and had a short tour in the Korean War. After the war, he worked in radio advertising and eventually purchased a radio station in California. Art was drawn to radio by his passion for the arts and his own creative talent as he was a gifted painter.After radio, Art opened his own insurance agency where he poured himself into creating his own business, dedicated to the service of others. Art quickly became a stand-out in the industry and eventually developed a large group of loyal clients throughout the western states. Art married Mary Balen Middleton and they had a wonderful life for 56 years. Art enjoyed almost every sport both as an athlete and as a spectator. Mostly he enjoyed playing them with his children and grandchildren. Art passed away while hospitalized in August after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Reid (Tanya, Paige), daughter Kim Kelly (Davis, Jack). He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles.Art's priority in life was his family and the joy of his children and grandchildren. He also held a special spot in his heart (and on his couch) for his beloved dogs, and there was always at least one by his side! Art was an honest man who lived his life with simplicity, faithfulness, laughter, and love and will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Tender Loving Canines, a charity reflecting Art's love of animals and patriotism. Donations can be mailed to:Tender Loving Canines13445 Glenoaks BlvdSylmar, CA 91342



