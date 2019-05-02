|
|
Jose Herman De La Garza January 7, 1928 - April 14, 2019 San Diego Herman was born in San Benito, TX, and passed away surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria, and is survived by his children, Herman (Kimberly), Dalia Valencia (Tony), Betty Gonzales (Gilbert), and Lydia De La Garza,15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; his, siblings Eleazar, Oralia, and Arminda, and many relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed.An inurnment service at 11:30 am on May 8th at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 2, 2019