|
|
Dalia De la Rosa October 22, 1969 - March 12, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dalia De la Rosa passed away on March 12, 2019, with her family by her side. Dalia graduated from Patrick Henry High School. She worked for the City of San Diego as a plan review specialist for 20 years.Survived by her two daughters, Lisa and Christina Sweenie; grandchildren, Lizette, David and Daniel; parents, Santos and Rosa De la Rosa; sisters, Veronica, Patty, Jackie and Natalie; brother, Santos Jr.She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019