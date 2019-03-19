Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for la De
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

la Rosa Dalia De

Obituary Condolences Flowers

la Rosa Dalia De Obituary
Dalia De la Rosa October 22, 1969 - March 12, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dalia De la Rosa passed away on March 12, 2019, with her family by her side. Dalia graduated from Patrick Henry High School. She worked for the City of San Diego as a plan review specialist for 20 years.Survived by her two daughters, Lisa and Christina Sweenie; grandchildren, Lizette, David and Daniel; parents, Santos and Rosa De la Rosa; sisters, Veronica, Patty, Jackie and Natalie; brother, Santos Jr.She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.