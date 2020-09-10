1/
La Verne Espinola Smith
La Verne Espinola Smith
June 28, 1931 - August 27, 2020
Lakeside
Born and raised in California, worked with her family, the Espinola Dairy in El Centro, CA then her family moved to Santee to continue their Dairy business.La Verne graduated from Grossmont High in 1948, and later married Edward Smith in January 1950 and had their home in La Mesa and then Santee. They had four daughters, Linda, Janette, Sandy, and Judy, along with seven grandchildren, Nick, Brent, Tiffany, Angela, Serena, Travis, Kristal, and eight great-grandchildren. La Verne was a beautiful loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She will be dearly missed as she was a light of inspiration and her legacy of love will live on within us.Mom, you are forever in our hearts, we love you. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Saturday, September 12 at 9:30 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
