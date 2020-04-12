|
|
LaDean M. Darrow May 3, 1936 - March 19, 2020 San Diego LaDean M. Darrow passed away peacefully in her home at Redwood Terrace in Escondido on March 19, 2020, of complications after having Parkinson's Disease for over 10 years.She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on May 3, 1936, graduating from Washington High School. She moved to California in 1957 after marrying Wayne Kreutzberg of Sioux Falls. In 1977 she married William "Bill" Darrow of San Diego.She worked for the San Diego Union-Tribune Classified Advertising Department for over 30 years, starting in the El Cajon office then moving to Mission Valley enjoying her work community. She received her 50-year Award with Sigma Alpha sorority and became lifelong friends with her sorority sisters.She provided love and care for many rescue cats over her life.She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Olga Bruggeman, and her sister and brother in law, Joanne and Dick Benson. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Marshall (Tom) of Auburn and Julie Kreutzberg of Escondido, and 2 grandchildren, Andrew and Laurel Marshall. For more information, go to californiafuneral alternatives.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020