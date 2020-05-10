Laraine Dunlap
Laraine Dunlap December 6, 1947 - April 24, 2020 Poway Laraine Dunlap passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 72, after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She was born on December 6, 1947, in Little Ferry, New Jersey, to Richard and Margaret Moeller. She graduated from Ridgefield Park High School and Rider College in New Jersey. Laraine worked at the San Diego Blood Bank for 35 years, retiring as the Executive Assistant to the Director of the Blood Bank. She was a loyal employee and enjoyed the many challenges of her job.Some of her favorite things in life were getting together with family and friends for dinners, shopping, she loved her sweets, and she loved traveling. She had such a giving heart and the most beautiful smile and blue eyes. She will be so greatly missed.She was dearly loved and is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Dunlap; her loving sister, Doris Sotirellis and brother, Rick Moeller; and by her many cousins and nieces. A heartfelt thanks to the leadership team and caregiver staff at ActivCare at 4S Ranch memory care facility, for the excellent and loving care Laraine received over the 20 months that she was a resident. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Mission Hospice for making Laraine comfortable.Contributions in Laraine's name are suggested to Alzheimer's San Diego or a charity of your choice.Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances there will not be a service.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.
