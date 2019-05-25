Larry Boggioni September 21, 1954 - May 16, 2019 SANTEE Larry Boggioni, 64, of Santee, CA, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 in San Diego after battling lung cancer. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 2 at 1:00 p.m. at Santee United Methodist Church.Larry was born September 21, 1954 in San Diego to Mario Boggioni and Kathleen (Archer) Boggioni. He was a 1972 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. He married Sue Mauri in 1984 and together they raised two daughters, Amy and Molly in Santee, CA. Larry was best known for his humor and his strong work ethic throughout his 40+ years in the concrete construction business. However, most of all, Larry was known for his sense of family and the special bond he had with his grandchildren, Kaylee and Hudson, his greatest legacy.Larry is survived by his two daughters, Amy Chapin and Molly Hayes, grandchildren, Kaylee and Hudson Hayes, and siblings Rick Smith, Diane Chapman, Michael Boggioni and Debbie Boggioni. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 25, 2019