I met Larry at Shadow Hill Park in Lakeside. We both took our grandkids to play that day. The kids were swinging and Larry and I started chatting. As it turned out, I knew his daughter Amy. Our daughters went to high school and church together. He became a very important friend from then on. We enjoyed sharing about our grandkids and our love for God. One time we met up at a fall festival and he bought this little Hawaiian dress for Kaylee. He was so excited about giving her that dress and wanted to know if I thought she'd like it. I told him it was very cute and I think she would really like it. Larry was very kind and Noble and the bravest man I know. And I will surely miss him! My love and my prayers go out to you Amy and Molly and all his family and friends!

Susan Hissom