Larry C. Jhung

Larry C. Jhung Obituary
Larry C. Jhung RANCHO SANTA FE Larry and his family fled his birthplace, Seoul, Korea, from the Korean War and immigrated to the United States in 1950. He attended the University of Kentucky and earned his B.S. in Engineering. Larry entered the Air Force in 1960. He was an American Airlines pilot for 35 years, where he met and married Paula Jhung. The two were married for 52 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and is survived by his daughters, Kelley and Lisa Jhung, and sister Ruth Chung. November 28, 1936 - February 16, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020
