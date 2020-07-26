Larry Clemens August 20, 1946 - July 13, 2020 San Diego Longtime real estate and community developer Larry Clemens passed away July 13, 2020, at home after complications from a double-lung transplant. He was 73.One of the San Diego region's most accomplished real estate leaders, Larry's 35 years in development included planning and developing master-planned communities and urban housing projects, many of which today have become award-winning landmarks in downtown San Diego and North San Diego County. His professional resume includes serving as Vice President and General Manager of Hillman Properties, President of both the San Diego Communities and San Diego Urban divisions of Lennar, President of Barratt American Urban, and Senior Vice President of the San Diego Housing Commission.In those positions, Larry presided over more than $2 billion in real estate development, including the 1,000-acre Aviara residential and Four Seasons Resort, Bressi Ranch and Kelly Ranch in Carlsbad; The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe; Ball Park Village in downtown San Diego as well as several mid- and high-rise residential properties in Banker's Hill, Little Italy, the Embarcadero, and downtown Escondido. Larry was also a licensed real estate broker with Willis Allen Real Estate; and the principal consultant of The Clemens Group. Early in his career, he was the Co-Founder and President of Utility Consultants, Inc.In addition to serving as the 1992 President of the San Diego Building Industry Association, Larry served as a member of the boards of directors of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown San Diego Partnership, Downtown YMCA, and the Urban Council of the Urban Land Institute. He was a member of the California Redevelopment Association and Lambda Alpha International and was appointed by San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders to the Independent Rate Oversight Commission.A life-long San Diegan, Dale Lawrence Clemens was born in Putuxent, MD, August 20, 1946. He graduated from Castle Park High School in Chula Vista, Southwest Community College, and with a degree in Public Administration from San Diego State University, later attended Western State School of Law. He also served six years in the Army Reserves.An avid traveler, Larry and his wife of 30 years, Roni Hicks Clemens, took a five-month cruise in early 2018, sailing 38,000 nautical miles around the world on a small cruise ship, exploring five continents, crossing three oceans and six seas, visiting 28 countries, and 64 ports of call. In recent months he loved to reminisce about the highlights of their travels over the decades. He recalled riding elephants through the jungles of Thailand into the famous River Kwai, cruising through the ice floes of the North Cape on top of the world, getting lost while bicycling in the Bavarian Alps, being chased by elephants while on safari in South Africa, sailing in the fog in the Whitsunday Islands, Australia, snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, and having the opportunities to visit both the southernmost and northernmost inhabited villages on earth. "I have lived a very full life, accomplished much, loved abundantly, explored the far reaches of the planet, and was excited about every new opportunity that came my way. My regrets are few and my life rewards have been many," he later wrote in his journal.In addition to his wife Larry is survived by a son, Kenneth Lawrence Clemens; daughter Melissa Clemens Barbano; sister Eileen Clemens Granfors; brother Drew Leach; granddaughters Ava and Ruby Barbano; grandsons Jake, Kody, and Dylan Clemens; nieces Alisha Woodroof Portnoy, Sara and Grace Leach; and nephew Aaron Portnoy.A Celebration of Life is planned for the near future. Meanwhile, Larry's family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Larry's name online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org
