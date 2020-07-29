Larry Groh July 10, 1957 - June 2020 San Diego Larry Groh passed away peacefully at his home in Alpine, CA on June 30, 2020. Larry Groh was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 10, 1957. As a baby the family relocated to California where he was raised in the city that he loved with all of his heart, San Diego. Larry loved nature, to nurture, to plant, to build. When he talked about animals, flowers, birds, you couldn't stay away. A story teller with a phenomenal knowledge of botanical names and the most colorful information of the subject at hand. Gorillas in the Mist, Polar Bear Plunge and Condor Ridge, are just a few of the exhibits Larry was part of creating and building at the San Diego Zoo. He spent days, weeks and months with a special grin on his face. Larry put his passion into his landscaping business. This was not just a business for him, it was his dream come true and his main hobby. He was an artist, never used a computer to create his beautiful creations of yards and landscape projects. Living in California, Larry loved the ocean, deserts and mountains. Camping trips were the ideal get away. Vacations were fishing at Senator Wash, floating down the Colorado river or hiking at Dos Cabezas. The Closer to nature the better. Larry leaves behind his beloved wife, Shuli and his son, Nathan, his brother, John, sister, Kathy and her family along with too many friends to count. His commitment to his family was ultimate. It has been a journey filled with flowers, great moments, giving and much much more. His simple outlook on obstacles was saying "this too shall pass". He faced hurtles with strength, he was our rock. Larry left this earth way to soon. The outpour of love and support and God's presence in Nathan's and Shuli's life are the tribute to the way he lived and loved. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held next summer.



