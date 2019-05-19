Home

Goodbody Mortuary
5027 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
(619) 582-1700
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goodbody Mortuary
5027 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Church
Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holly Cross Cemetery
Larry Richard Soria


Larry Richard Soria
1942 - 2019
Larry Richard Soria Obituary
Soria , Larry Richard 03/26/1942 - 05/12/2019 www.goodbodymortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019
