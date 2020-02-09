|
|
Larry W. Jones August 21, 1947 - January 27, 2020 Oceanside Larry Jones passed away on January 27, 2020, at the age of 72, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Larry was born on August 21, 1947, in Bremerton, WA. After numerous moves due to his father's naval career, the Jones family eventually settled in San Diego. Larry made the most of Southern California living by taking up surfing as a teenager, and continued riding waves well into adulthood. After graduating from James Madison High School in Clairemont, Larry enlisted in the Army, serving with valor in Vietnam as a First Lieutenant earning the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. Upon his return home, Larry fully embraced the 1970s Rock and Roll culture by growing his hair out, playing bass guitar in the band "Tillman Thomas." Larry earned a Bachelor's degree from SDSU. He then attended law school at Western State University. He passed the California Bar Exam just a few days after his son Nathan was born. He spent many years practicing criminal defense law before becoming a Commissioner of the San Diego County court where he sat the bench for over twenty years. When he wasn't upholding justice, Larry enjoyed family camping trips, off-roading in Gordon's Well, playing guitar, gardening, and nights out to the theater and dancing with his lovely wife Allison. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Allison, brothers Stan, Doug, Roger and Mike, children Nathan Jones and Lauran Ando, his step-children Max and Erin Isbell, and his grandchildren Jack, Finn, Faith and Bryce. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Jewell Jones, and grandson Luke Jones. A celebration of life will be held at 10am on February 16th at the Ocean Hills Country Club - Abravanel Hall, 4600 Leisure Village Way, Oceanside, CA. Memorial donations in Larry's honor can be made to the Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Foundation, PO Box 741, Carlsbad, CA 92018.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020