Larry William Hunter October 6, 1948 - April 3, 2019 SAN DIEGO Larry was born in El Cajon and lived and worked in San Diego his whole life. Being a true son of San Diego his life was an example of the spirit and joy of living each day to its fullest.He was many things including a husband, a father, a grandfather, a friend, a fence builder, a drummer, a car salesman, a neon artist, and a motorcycle and car enthusiast. His wealth was not counted in coins but in the happiness he shared with the world. His sparkling blue eyes like his true blue heart and his wonderful sense of humor left an impression not soon forgotten. He will be terribly missed by many who loved him.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019