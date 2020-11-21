LaRu Jean DeKock

September 3, 1931 - November 16, 2020

San Diego

LaRu Jean DeKock, age 89, passed away November 16, 2020. She was born September 3, 1931 in Maryville, Missouri. She had a B.S. in English from Northeast Iowa State University, and an M.A. in Education from Pt. Loma University. She was proud to be the librarian at Lincoln High School and part of the following organizations: American Field Service, League of Women Voters, Friends of the El Cajon Library, American Association of the United Nations, Natural Resources Defense Council, American Civil Liberties Union, California State Teachers Retirement Association, Adventures in Bridge and the American Library Association.She enjoyed reunions with former students and old friends, talking about current events, playing with and baby-sitting her grandchildren and her cat Tapioca. She loved reading biographies, "cozies", and books on social issues. Her family includes son David DeKock, wife Leana, son Dan DeKock, wife Laurie, grandchildren August DeKock, Tenley DeKock, Natalia DeKock, great grandsons Cadence and Rhodes Houghton.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 1314 Second Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



