1/1
LaRu Jean DeKock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaRu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRu Jean DeKock
September 3, 1931 - November 16, 2020
San Diego
LaRu Jean DeKock, age 89, passed away November 16, 2020. She was born September 3, 1931 in Maryville, Missouri. She had a B.S. in English from Northeast Iowa State University, and an M.A. in Education from Pt. Loma University. She was proud to be the librarian at Lincoln High School and part of the following organizations: American Field Service, League of Women Voters, Friends of the El Cajon Library, American Association of the United Nations, Natural Resources Defense Council, American Civil Liberties Union, California State Teachers Retirement Association, Adventures in Bridge and the American Library Association.She enjoyed reunions with former students and old friends, talking about current events, playing with and baby-sitting her grandchildren and her cat Tapioca. She loved reading biographies, "cozies", and books on social issues. Her family includes son David DeKock, wife Leana, son Dan DeKock, wife Laurie, grandchildren August DeKock, Tenley DeKock, Natalia DeKock, great grandsons Cadence and Rhodes Houghton.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 1314 Second Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved