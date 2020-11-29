1/1
LaRue Pfeiffer
LaRue Pfeiffer
November 5, 1944 - October 27, 2020
San Diego
LaRue Pfeiffer, husband, brother, uncle, in-law, friend, passed away on October 27. Born in Caro, Michigan on November 5, 1944, to Dorothy Rieck and DeForrest Pfeiffer, LaRue was named after a French soldier who saved his father's life during WWII.At 14, LaRue's family moved to Escondido. He graduated from Escondido High School where he joined the golf team and began a lifelong pastime. Graduating from SDSU with a BA in Journalism, he worked for the Escondido Times Advocate before traveling in Europe. Those travels comprised the basis for many of his best stories and memories. Upon his return, he began his career with San Diego County Social Services until his retirement.On Valentine's Day, 1997, LaRue married Carol Flores Mange. They created a home filled with art, books, good food, excellent wine, family, friends, and a menagerie of well-loved pets. Golf remained one of LaRue's greatest passions, and he could often be found on San Diego's renowned courses. He recorded 69 holes in one - a testament to his skill and level of play.Preceded in death by his parents and wife, LaRue is survived by his sister, Jody Pfeiffer Goodwin (Ike), niece Aimee Goodwin and nephew Eric LaRue Goodwin, many cousins and in-laws Ralph Flores, Bob Flores (Tillie), Rosie Torres (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews.The families would like to express their deepest gratitude to LaRue's great friends, Dick Nye and Patti Rahiser for their loving, attentive care of LaRue throughout the years. Honoring his wishes to hold no services, we suggest that LaRue's friends may make donations to their favorite charity in his memory.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
