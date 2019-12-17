|
Latrecia Grace Trish' Thomas August 18, 1936 - December 11, 2019 POWAY Latrecia Grace Bennett Thomas, known as Trish to her family and friends, passed away on December 11, 2019, in Hemet, California surrounded by her children. Trish was born on August 18, 1936, in Grantsville, West Virginia to Lillian Wanita Frederick and Edward Washington Bennett. She was raised in Cleveland, Ohio where she married Harry Nelson Thomas (Tom) on June 26, 1952, before they started on their adventure living around the world with the U.S. Navy and eventually settled in Poway, California. Trish worked for Southwest Business Reports for 24 years, as well as the Chula Vista and Poway School Districts in the special education department. She loved reading, fishing, and most of all, spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her daughter, Laurie, her parents, Edward and Lillian, and her sisters, Beverly and Kathy. She is survived by her children, Jeanette, Mark, Lani, Colleen, and Melissa, as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 14211 Twin Peaks Rd, Poway, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to St. Jude or Boys Town.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019