Laura Stevenson Beeman SAN DIEGO Laura Beeman, 70, passed peacefully in the company of her family. Laura was born in Vancouver, WA, to Maxine and Capt. AW Stevenson, MD, USN. Laura grew up in Coronado and Pensacola. She began her career at Honeywell then spent 25 years working for General Dynamics. Laura was an excellent cook, loved to surf, play guitar, camp and garden with her dog. She is survived by her husband Thomas; daughter Wendy (Brad) Phipps; grandson Ian; and 4 siblings. A Burial at Sea is planned. January 22, 1949 - September 4, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019