Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Beeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Stevenson Beeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Stevenson Beeman Obituary
Laura Stevenson Beeman SAN DIEGO Laura Beeman, 70, passed peacefully in the company of her family. Laura was born in Vancouver, WA, to Maxine and Capt. AW Stevenson, MD, USN. Laura grew up in Coronado and Pensacola. She began her career at Honeywell then spent 25 years working for General Dynamics. Laura was an excellent cook, loved to surf, play guitar, camp and garden with her dog. She is survived by her husband Thomas; daughter Wendy (Brad) Phipps; grandson Ian; and 4 siblings. A Burial at Sea is planned. January 22, 1949 - September 4, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.