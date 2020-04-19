|
Laura Susan Crockett-Bucker October 25, 1944 - April 7, 2020 Boulevard Laura Susan Crockett-Bucker,75, of Boulevard, CA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1944, daughter of Kennedy and MaryCrockett. On July 6,1996, she was united in marriage to Robert Buckner who survives.Also surviving are her 3 children and 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, Melissa Hatt of San Diego, California and her daughters, Jordan and Kelsey. Jennifer Burbridge and spouse Kevin of Bergman, Arkansas and her daughters Amy, Ashley, Meaghan and Miranda; Timothy Loftis of Index, Washington and his son Joshua. Also surviving are her siblings, Jack Crockett of Kingsville, Texas. Judith Fearron and her spouse. of Miami, Fla., Linda Crockett and her spouse Vivian of Deltona, Fla., and Terry Esquivel and her spouse Gene of Livingston, Texas.Laura was born in Laredo, TX, and grew up Tegucigalpa, Puerto Cortez, La Cieba, Honduras, Mexico City, Tampico, Washington DC, Guatemala City and San Diego, CA, and graduated from Hilltop High School of Chula Vista in 1962. Laura was an avid camper and loved camping in Mexico and desert of California, she loved the outdoors, loved flowers, and sun bathing, Laura loved collecting, She loved animals of all kinds especially her doggies. Laura and her husband loved crafts and refurbishing anything! Laura loved and adored her kids and grandkids and would do anything for them and did. Laura was a stay at home mom, a great wife, friend and soulmate. She worked as a bookkeeper, caregiver, and Laura and Bob successfully managed a safe house for several years.Laura's ashes will be spread with a service of her life at the Crucification Thorns Recreation Area of the Yuha Desert, of Imperial County, CA, at a date to be determined, all family and friends to be invited. This vicinity is an area we frequently camped and Laura loved it there, she couldn't get enough of it.My dearest Laura may you Rest In Peace You will be greatly missed! I love you Bob
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020