Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lauralee Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauralee Ivey Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauralee Ivey Campbell Obituary
Lauralee Ivey Campbell February 15, 1954 - October 25, 2019 OCEANSIDE Lauralee Ivey Campbell was born in Riverside, CA, and passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. After marrying the love of her life, Mark Campbell, they relocated to Oceanside where they raised their three children, Linzie, Dylan and Wyatt, and built a thriving steel construction company, Campbell Certified. She is survived by her husband Mark Campbell, her father John Ivey, her children, Linzie Walker, Dylan and Wyatt Campbell, and siblings Lanie, Johnny, Tina and Francine Ivey. Services at 1pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauralee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -