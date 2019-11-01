|
Lauralee Ivey Campbell February 15, 1954 - October 25, 2019 OCEANSIDE Lauralee Ivey Campbell was born in Riverside, CA, and passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. After marrying the love of her life, Mark Campbell, they relocated to Oceanside where they raised their three children, Linzie, Dylan and Wyatt, and built a thriving steel construction company, Campbell Certified. She is survived by her husband Mark Campbell, her father John Ivey, her children, Linzie Walker, Dylan and Wyatt Campbell, and siblings Lanie, Johnny, Tina and Francine Ivey. Services at 1pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019